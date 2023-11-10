B Chase Williams & Shabach Share New Single ‘Power of God’ [LISTEN]

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Choir master B Chase Williams joins the Get Up Church to discuss his new project ‘CHASing the Next Chapter’!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

With over thirty years in the music industry, Williams reveals his secret to sustenance and longevity.

“I know what my purpose is…When you really know what God has called you to do and you can say yes to that call, then you can stand the test of time,” he said.

RELATED: Vincent Bohanan Debuts Song ‘I Love To Call Him’ | Introducing [LISTEN]

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

B Chase Williams & Shabach’s newest single, ‘Power of God’, is a devotion to God’s limitless capabilities. As the lyrics describe, “he can do what no other power can do.” Brian explains how writer Jason Clayborn’s lyrics to the song immediately spoke to him, and he knew it had to be a part of the project.

“When he sent it, the song itself really reached me, but it was the lyrical content…[it] really grabbed me,” Williams said.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Listen to B Chase Williams’ full Get Up Erica interview below, and go stream “Power of God” today wherever you get your music!

[zype id=”

Read: Jevon Dewand and the Trap Starz on Get Up Mornings, ‘Fa Real Fa Real’

Read: Introducing Anisa Fowler’s Hit ‘Jesus All The Way’ | Get Up Exclusive

Read: Get Up! Kicks Off Southern University’s Homecoming Weekend!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM