Your Dream-Building Success Formula (Pt. 1)| Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Your Dream-Building Success Formula (Pt. 1)”
This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.
I’m so excited about all the people in our life who sent notes saying they love the 10 steps for success and the dream-building formula, and they wanted more information because some of them didn’t catch all ten. Well, I’m going to give you 5 of them today again. And then tomorrow we’ll give you 5 more and you can catch up on them.
Well, 10 to you. Here we go. #1 decide what you want. How you gonna have a dream come true if you don’t have a dream #2, write it down. Be specific rights division. Make it plain that he that reads it may run the race. #3 read it three times a day to get you focused because you got to stay focused. #4 set the date of accomplishment so you won’t procrastinate and then #5. Think of it off and take Time every day for positive. You will see that when you take time to think positive thoughts, it’ll change your life.
Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.
