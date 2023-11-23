(Thanksgiving Day) – The Importance Of Being Thankful | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “(Thanksgiving Day) – The Importance Of Being Thankful”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

Today it is Thanksgiving Day and today I pray you have a wonderful and safe Thanksgiving. I pray that you do a couple other things today. One, be wise and be safe. Do not take the chance that could impact your Health 2, tell your family members by phone or zoom that you love them and you’re grateful for them. And then I want you to thank God for everything. Remember, Scripture says that all things work together for good, for those who love God and are called according to his purpose.

He is working things together for you. He’s working it out for your good. So be grateful and joy today and finally share some extra love with someone you encountered today. Because love changes people. So call friends and family via phone or zoom and laugh and love on them from afar and know that I am thankful for each of you who is making my message part of your daily routine. Bless you. Bless you. God bless you and keep it up.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.