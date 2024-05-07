Listen Live
News

[VIDEO] Pastor Keion Henderson Responds to Backlash Following Viral Video

Published on May 7, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

CryOut Conference 2023

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

By now, you’ve probably seen the clip of Pastor Keion Henderson of Lighthouse Church audibly silencing a woman, who is seemingly overcome by emotion, during praise and worship. The video sparked much debate, with some siding with Henderson and others saying there was no reason to embarrass a person who clearly has been moved by the spirit.

RELATED: Social Media Has Mixed Feelings Over Pastor Keion Silencing Woman During Praise and Worship

RELATED: James Fortune Stops By The Kandi Store! Celebrates 20 Years In The Industry

Henderson, accompanied by his wife Shaunie O’Neal, made an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show to address the moment, explaining that this isn’t the first time he’s had to address the woman.

“As a pastor, I know the difference between disturbance and worship,” Hendrson told Hall. “What people have to understand is that every time you hear a noise in church, it isn’t worship..there has to be order.”

He stood by his actions, saying that, in the moment, it was important people heard God and that he’d do the same thing if the situation called for it.

Check out the clip below.

[VIDEO] Pastor Keion Henderson Responds to Backlash Following Viral Video  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell
Trending
Woman Watches Online Church Service
Inspiration

5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God

getup-header-logo
Get Up!

Join “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” Morning Show Mobile Text Club!

47 items
Entertainment

All The Celebs Who Nailed and Bombed the 2024 Met Gala Theme

News

RIP Frank Tyson: Funeral Details Announced For Black Man Who Told Ohio Cops ‘I Can’t Breathe’ Before Dying

TV One Presents The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black - Inside - Arrivals
Entertainment

Join the LoveErica.com Community: Music, Ministry and Motivation

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close