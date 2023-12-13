The 12 Days of Christmas (Day 4) – The Gift of Hope | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The 12 Days of Christmas (Day 4) – The Gift of Hope”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

And Tis the season to be ha ha, you got it. Jolly! As we celebrate this wonderful time of the year. I have a special 12 days of Christmas program to help you and your family to win more each and every day on the 4th Day of Christmas.

I want you to share the gift of hope. The great poet Edward Guest wrote the true measure of a person is not. How did they die? But how did they live? Not what did they gain? But what did they give? These are the units to measure the worth of a person, regardless of their birth. These are the questions of which were should devote.

These are the answers where you will find hope no matter what is going on in your life, you can make it as long as you have hope. This Christmas share the gift of hope, because hope and the future gives you power in the present as my friend Les Brown wrote.

