Detroit Youth Choir Blows Away ‘America’s Got Talent’ Crew; Receives Golden Buzzer [VIDEO]

The Detroit Youth Choir is headed straight to the “America’s Got Talent” live rounds after performing a rousing rendition of Macklemore and Ryan Lewis’ “Can’t Hold Us.”

Incorporating high energy, sleek vocals and a bunch of swagger, the Detroit-based group had everyone dancing along including Gabrielle Union, who danced in her seat with a huge smile on her face.

Flint, Michigan native Terry Crews was so blown away with their performance that he pressed the golden buzzer for the massive choir. Before their performance, Crews shared a heartwarming moment with the kids and their choir director Anthony White. Crews got choked up while talking to the group, explaining, “All it takes is one person to believe that you can do it and you have that.”

Watch the full performance above. Trust us, you are going to get chills!

