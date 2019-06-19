For King & Country Releases ‘God Only Knows’ Remix With Timbaland And Echosmith [VIDEO]

Fans of For King & Country love the song “God Only Knows” and were recently surprised when the group dropped the remix to the hit song. The two-time Grammy award-winning group teamed up with Echosmith and Timbaland for the remix.

According to Rapzilla, Sydney Sierota, of Echosmith loved when the idea when it was brought to her.

She said, “When the idea was brought up to me, I immediately said ‘I’ll sing on that tomorrow, I love the song that much!’ ‘God Only Knows’ is such a special song, and I think we all constantly need the reminder that there’s a God who knows and loves us. We aren’t doing this alone. There’s so much love and meaning in the lyrics, and I’m honored that I get to be a part of it.”

The lyrics of the song are beautiful as it talks about God carrying you through troubled times and loving you no matter what.

“God Only Knows” recently won “Song of the Year” at the K-Love awards and is staying steady at No. 1 on the Billboard Christian airplay charts.

Check out the video for the remix of “God Only Knows” below!

