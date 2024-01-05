TRIED IT: This Reddish-Brown Wig From UNice Lives Up To The Hype

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

As a Black woman, I am incredibly skeptical about ordering pre-colored wigs because, frankly, there’s a good chance it won’t look right. If you’ve ever ordered a wig off the Internet before, you know it can be a gamble. I have read a lot of great reviews on the hair company UNice. With budget-friendly prices on pre-colored wigs that boast pre-cut hairlines, bleached knots, a pre-plucked parts, I am the first to admit I was incredulous. How Sway?

I have spent up to $700 on custom wigs so I was pleasantly surprised when I received my Unice Put On And Go 6X4.5 Pre-Cut Lace Reddish Brown Body Wave Air Wig. I tore into the pretty pink box with vigor. I was eager to see it and feel it in person. Did it live up to the hype of the reviews on Instagram from women who installed the wig with minimal effort? Girl, it exceeded my expectations.

Unice Hair Reviews

Let’s get into it. I almost didn’t order the Unice Put On And Go 6X4.5 Pre-Cut Lace Reddish Brown Body Wave Air Wig and was going to go the safe route with my regular 1B tresses, but I really wanted to switch it up, and what better way to do so without touching my real hair? As soon as I peeled her out of the pink satin bag, I knew I made the right decision. It was an immediate Yassss moment.

The 24″ body wave textured wig came already styled in a middle part with the baby hair cut. The color was on point. It was a perfect balanced reddish-brown color. It was exactly the look I was going for without the hassle of having to dye my own wig like I’ve done in the past. I loved that its hairline was pre-plucked. While I consider myself a wig connoisseur, I suck at the plucking process and creating baby hair. I leave that up to professionals. I was beyond elated to skip that part altogether. While these knots didn’t come bleached, Unice does offer “Bye Bye Knots” wigs with the knots already invisible. But, with the bald cap method, the lace blended into my skin with minimal effort. I just used some foundation on the lace and viola!

Pros vs Cons

One of the biggest things that differentiates this wig from its competitors is the clever adjustable wig band and well-placed wig combs. I have a small head so I always feel like I am swimming in my wigs (hence, why I get them customized). The wig band can be placed in a variety of pre-designed slots to make it tighter or looser.

This wig fits snugly! For the price tag, there aren’t many cons to this wig. It came in 150% density, which is pretty standard. I was concerned it would have an odor when it got wet and it didn’t. It’s been a month since my first install and my biggest complaint about it, is it is beginning to shed but I’m ok with that since I know I’m dealing with processed (colored) hair which is prone to breakage. It’s a great wig, especially for $290.83, which it is currently on sale for right now! I received nothing but compliments on the color, cut, and style with many blatantly asking me do I recommend it. Absolutely. it’s the perfect color for my shade of brown skin. I give it the ultimate co-sign. And with the “cowboy copper” hair color trending, you can get the look without the commitment, damage or hassle.

Shop Now

RELATED STORIES:

UNice Glueless Wigs Makes Wig Application Easy Even For A Beginner Like Me

TRIED IT: Achieve An Undetectable Hairline With Mayvenn’s HD Yaki Lace Front Wig

TRIED IT: This Reddish-Brown Wig From UNice Lives Up To The Hype was originally published on hellobeautiful.com