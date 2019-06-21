CLOSE
Dave Chappelle, Spike Lee, 50 Cent, And More To Be Honored With Stars On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Dave ChappelleSpike Lee, and 50 Cent are all among the latest group of celebrities to receive their star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“This year’s choices were particularly unique,” Selection Committee Chair and Walk of Famer Vin Di Bona explained in a news release on Thursday. “We were able to recognize the talents of thirty-five artists who have already built a legacy here in Hollywood. Also, we were able to celebrate many new talented artists who’ve touched our hearts in film, television, radio, and a variety of musical categories.”

The three entertainers listed before are joined in next year’s roster of honorees by a huge group of talented people, which includes Mahershala Ali, Spike Lee, Octavia Spencer, Terry Crews, Wendy Williams, Alicia Keys, and many more.

The actual ceremonies for these stars and their dedications have not yet been scheduled, but will take place over the course of next year.

