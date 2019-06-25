GRIFF’s Prayer: Stuck On The Elevator [VIDEO]

Imagine being stuck on an elevator for 32 minutes. That’s exactly what happened to GRIFF and it was pretty funny.

GRIFF mentioned that he went into the elevator first and his daughter was right behind him, but the doors slammed in her face.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

There was a little crack of the doors open and he could see his daughter smile and kind of hold back laughter. GRIFF even had a neighbor come out to see if he was fixing the elevator not realizing someone was stuck in it.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

GRIFF even reached out to TJ during this time, but she didn’t answer the call.

SEE ALSO: Mr. Griffin: Learn, Listen And Lead In Your Career [VIDEO]

While stuck in the elevator GRIFF couldn’t help but think about his life.

Make sure you listen to the full prayer up top!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM: