We don’t know what’s next on Steve Harvey’s horizon, and truthfully, he says he doesn’t know either. But he has admitted that he knows it will be greater because of his belief in God.
Here he is recently thanking the public and those who have supported him for all the years of his career, and who will be with him in the future:
We know we will be there too for whatever God has for him.
1 John 3:2 (KJV) – Beloved, now are we the sons of God, and it doth not yet appear what we shall be: but we know that, when he shall appear, we shall be like him; for we shall see him as he is.
Blessings!
Steve Harvey’s Tearful Show Of Gratefulness was originally published on praisebaltimore.com