Steve Harvey’s Tearful Show Of Gratefulness

We don’t know what’s next on Steve Harvey’s horizon, and truthfully, he says he doesn’t know either. But he has admitted that he knows it will be greater because of his belief in God.

Here he is recently thanking the public and those who have supported him for all the years of his career, and who will be with him in the future:

God has given me a life far beyond anything I ever dreamed about. TD Jakes once said, "I would hate to die and never do the thing I was born to do." God let me do it here and again with the Steve Harvey Show. Today as I turn another page in this chapter of my life, I thank God! pic.twitter.com/60sHvJ2a2x — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) June 26, 2019

We know we will be there too for whatever God has for him.

1 John 3:2 (KJV) – Beloved, now are we the sons of God, and it doth not yet appear what we shall be: but we know that, when he shall appear, we shall be like him; for we shall see him as he is.

Blessings!

Maurette Brown Clark Posted June 27, 2019

