Here Are Nipsey Hussle’s Final Words After He Was Fatally Shot

More details are coming out about Nipsey Hussle who was fatally shot on March 31 outside of his Marathon Clothing store. Sadly, his final words were, “You got me,” to the alleged killer, 29-year-old Eric Holder, according to court docs.

According to 515 page of grand jury testimony via the Los Angeles Times, the 34-year-old was shot at least ten times, Hussle fell to the ground and Holder kicked him in the head. Hussle’s final words were, “You got me.”

The Los Angeles Times also reports on Thursday, “The grand jury panel returned a six-count indictment charging Holder with one count of murder, two counts each of attempted murder and assault with a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. He is being held in lieu of $6.5-million bail. If convicted, he faces life in state prison. He has pleaded not guilty.”

According to the transcripts, Holder was upset over snitching accusations. The New York Daily News reports, Deputy District Attorney John McKinney said, “Mr. Holder got out of the car, immediately walked up to the group where Mr. Hussle, or Mr. Asghedom was, and they had a conversation. That conversation is important because that conversation had something to do with Mr. Asghedom accusing Mr. Holder of snitching, which in the gang world is a very serious offense.”

According to testimony from witness Herman Douglas, Hussle allegedly said, “Man, you know, they got some paperwork on you.”

Douglas also testified, “Nipsey was more or less trying to, trying to look out for the dude, was trying to help him. Like basically warning the dude, like, you know, ‘They got some paperwork on you. I haven’t read the paperwork, but you know, you got to watch your back.’”

Holder reportedly got frustrated and asked Nipsey if he ever snitched. Hussle “calmly waved Holder off” according to a woman who was with the alleged killer. Holder left but came back soon after and killed the rapper.

Holder was a failed rapper whose street name was Shitty Cuz. The 29-year-old was arrested on April 2. He was found in Bellflower, California, which is located in southeast Los Angeles.

He has been charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. He is facing life in prison.

Rest in power, Nipsey Hussle.

