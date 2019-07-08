Faith Walking: Find Peace Trusting God [VIDEO]

Erica Campbell shared one of her favorite scriptures that focuses on peace and trusting the word of God. Everyone from time to time goes through things and begins to worry.

Erica wants you to know that God is always in control.

Through times of confusion and feeling lost, God always has our back.

Campbell said, “God ain’t never lost or confused.”

Make sure you give it all to him and trust it. Listen to the full “Faith Walking” up top!

