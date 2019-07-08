Creflo Dollar Gives Tips On How To Have A Closer Relationship With God [VIDEO]

We all want to have a close relationship with God, but may not understand how to do it. Creflo Dollar in a recent interview gave tips on how to form a closer relationship with God and we all can utilize it.

Dollar mentioned that the first thing we must do is get into the word of God.

He also suggested in spending more time with him by talking. These tips will strengthen the relationship with God and help you understand more.

Dollar also spoke about his conference happening this week, where he hopes people will see supernatural results. He will also focus on peace.

Dollar said, “Stop spending your peace on other peoples drama.”

