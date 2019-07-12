R. Kelly Arrested In Chicago On Federal Child Pornography Charges, Faces Separate Indictment In NYC

Singer R. Kelly was arrested on Thursday evening in Chicago on federal child pornography and obstruction of justice charges.

Kelly was outside walking his dog when he was approached by Homeland Security Investigations agents and NYPD Public Safety Task Force, according to NBC News New York.

“R Kelly was arrested in Chicago tonight on charges contained in a 13-count indictment returned today in the Northern District of Illinois,” U.S. attorney spokesperson Joseph Fitzpatrick said in a statement late Thursday. “The indictment includes charges of child pornography and obstruction of justice.” Charges also include enticement of a minor. He is expected to appear in court for arraignment on Friday.

Kelly, 52, is currently being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago but is expected to be extradited to New York City where he will face additional indictments by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn. Those charges have yet to be revealed.

Kelly continues to maintain his innocence even though he and his lawyers were expecting the indictment, as made clear through a statement from his crisis manager Darrell Johnson.

“Mr. Kelly has declared his innocence from day one,” Johnson said. “I’ve seen nothing, and I do mean nothing, that would lead to any type of guilt.”

Kelly’s arrest on Thursday follows multiple investigations on the embattled R&B singer after the airing of Lifetime’s “Surviving R. Kelly.” Kelly has been accused of sexually and physically abusing a multitude of women, dating back over 20 years.

The documentary spurred investigations in Atlanta and Chicago. Following the documentary Cook County state’s attorney Kim Foxx pleaded for victims to come forward, which led to the singer’s arrest in February on a series of state charges. Kelly was charged with aggravated sexual abuse involving four women, three of whom were minors at the time of the alleged incidents. He pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Kelly was also arrested in March for failure to pay his ex-wife Drea Kelly child support for their three children, totaling to $161,000.

In 2008 Kelly was acquitted Kelly of child pornography charges stemming from a video where prosecutors said he was having sex with a girl as young as 13. He was acquitted after the girl in the video declined to testify against him.

