Serena Williams Vows To Never Stop Fighting For Equality No Matter What Her Critics Say

Serena Williams lost the Wimbledon final over the weekend to Simona Halep and her critics feel that she should dim her celebrity so she can put all of her energy into tennis. Besides being a 23-time Grand Slam champion, she is also an activist for gender equality and women’s rights. She called out the umpire last year at the U.S Open final after feeling that she was unfairly disciplined over an emotional reaction because she is a woman. When it comes to anything regarding equality, the Compton native will do anything but remain tightlipped.

During a post-game press conference, she was asked about what she thought about critics who thought she should take a break from being a celebrity to focus on her craft. Williams vowed to never do such a thing.

“The day I stop fighting for equality and for people that look like you and me will be the day I’m in my grave.”

Former tennis player Billie Jean King feels that the tennis great should put all her other quests to the side so she can focus more on her career. King told the British outlet Metro back in June that she understands that asking Williams to do that is unfair but she feels it would help her make more history.

“She’s got business, a baby, she’s trying to help gender equity, particularly for women of color, she’s actually on the Billie Jean King leadership initiative, she and Venus are both advisors for it. [It makes winning a Slam] much harder. I would like to see her put everything else aside from that. She’s got people working on these things.”

