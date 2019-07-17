John Gray Announces Special Surprise For The Get Up! Mornings Show

Get Up! Mornings is celebrating their 3rd year anniversary with a special gospel concert in Brooklyn on July 18th at Wingate Park! The concert will feature performances by Erica Campbell, Jonathan McReynolds, Le’Andria Johnson and many more.

Pastor John Gray called into the show to make a special announcement for fans that will be attending.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Gray announced that he’s flying in for the celebration and he’s so happy to support them.

This week @imEricaCampbell @jonmcreynolds & More To Perform For ‘Get Up! Mornings’ 3 Year Anniversary Concert https://t.co/mFH3xGdczY — Get Up Erica (@GetUpErica) July 16, 2019

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

While speaking he also talked about being senior pastor of Relentless Church and how happy him and his wife get to have this experience.

SEE ALSO: John Gray Reveals He Wanted To Commit Suicide, Has Spirit Rebuked By T.D. Jakes

Make sure you listen to the full interview with John Gray up top!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM: