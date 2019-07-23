New Show Alert! Keyshia Cole Headed Back To BET With Her New Family

Keyshia Cole is planning to bring her talents and her new love life back to the small screen.

The 37-year-old R&B singer just announced on Instagram that she is currently filming a reality tv show with her boyfriend Niko Khale and her baby boy Daniel Gibson Jr. The show is set to premiere on BET, although she doesn’t reveal a specific date.

Keyshia is currently nine months pregnant! Seems reasonable to try to secure another bag right now.

“Had a awesome first week of filming Keyshia Cole is coming back to BET,” she said. “But this time She’s bringing something special! A baby special.”

Keyshia also revealed that her little blessing is coming super soon! She says it’s just 10 days until her due date.

