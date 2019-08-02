Keyshia Cole is now a mother of two!

The 37-year-old singer and and her boyfriend Niko Khale, 23, welcomed a son on Thursday, August 1. The coupled chronicled the moments before the “Let It Go” singer’s delivery.

IT’S TIME!!! 🍼 Sending #KeyshiaCole & Niko positive vibes as they are about to welcome their first child together, a baby boy! 💙 pic.twitter.com/fPYveahdHZ — HOT 97 (@HOT97) August 2, 2019

“Baby boy is HERE YALL, OMG,” she wrote on social media.

Here, older brother Daniel, Jr., 9, is all smiles with his baby bro.

Prior to delivering, Cole shared her excitement over her growing family.

“TOMORROW IS THE DAY” she wrote, adding, “We Will have ONE more to add to the BIG PICTURE FAMILY FIRST I’m nervous, But I’m ready!!!! It’s like CHRISTMAS, getting one of the GREATEST GIFTS OF ALL time!”

Earlier the week, we shared pics of the singer’s floral themed baby shower.

The “I Choose You” singer looked adorable (and ready to pop) in a baby bump exposing top and shorts accentuated by a sheer coverup.

Keyshia and her boo Niko “Khale” Halle posed for pics with their guests, including her mom Frankie. Keyshia apparently had two events, one for which she later changed into jean overalls and a pink crop top.

The shower was filmed for Keyshia’s upcoming BET special that will chronicle her pregnancy up to her due date.

Congrats to this beautiful family!

Keyshia Cole Gives Birth To Second Son [PHOTO] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com