CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Baltimore County Church Robbed at Gunpoint During Choir Rehearsal

Anonymous - Front Silhouette

Source: chrispecoraro / Getty

Baltimore County Police are searching for the gunman behind an armed robbery at a church.

Investigators said the gunman interrupted a choir practice at Lansdowne Alliance Church.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“He asked for valuables phones, credit cards and stuff like that,” Pastor Jeff Simpson told Fox Baltimore. He went on to say everyone who attends the church is very upset.

When Church Meets Fashion: 10 Christian Clothing Brands You Should Know
GRIFF
10 photos

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Baltimore County Church Robbed at Gunpoint During Choir Rehearsal was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

Church , pastor , robbery

Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close