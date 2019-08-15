Baltimore County Church Robbed at Gunpoint During Choir Rehearsal

Baltimore County Police are searching for the gunman behind an armed robbery at a church.
Investigators said the gunman interrupted a choir practice at Lansdowne Alliance Church.
“He asked for valuables phones, credit cards and stuff like that,” Pastor Jeff Simpson told Fox Baltimore. He went on to say everyone who attends the church is very upset.
