Deitrick Haddon, LeAndria Johnson & More To Perform At African Pride Gospel SuperFest On TV One

Gospel fans get ready because the 19th Annual African Pride Gospel Superfest TV event is set to air on TV One in August. The show will be hosted by actress Wendy Raquel Robinson and some of our favorite gospel artists will perform.

Bobby Cartwright Jr., executive producer and founder of African Pride Gospel SuperFest, is excited about the event.

He said, “Thanks to African Pride, all of our sponsors and to the community who rallied around our efforts to help with tornado relief for the city. Our honorees and artists delivered inspiring messages and music; to God be the glory for an amazing evening and we look forward to a broader audience later this summer when African Pride Gospel SuperFest airs on TV One.”

During the show, Pastor Donnie McClurkin and The Rance Allen Group received the Founders Award for Lifetime Achievement for their trailblazing and transformative music as well as ministries. Gospel fans should be excited to watch performances by Deitrick Haddon, Le’Andria Johnson, Tye Tribbett, Ricky Dillard and many more.

You can tune in on TV One Sunday, August 25th at 7pm/et!

