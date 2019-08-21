Bryan Michael Cox Claims Jay Z Deterred Jermaine Dupri From Signing A Deal With The NFL Last Year

It’s been a little over week since rapper turned mogul Jay Z signed a deal with the NFL as their “live music entertainment” strategist, and both fans and haters have a lot to say about the controversial move.

The latest to add to the conversation is Grammy award winning songwriter, Bryan Michael Cox, who claims Jay Z called Jermaine Dupri and deterred the producer from doing a similar deal with the league a year ago.

“I’m not saying that it can’t turn into some good sh*t,” Cox said of the deal, “We’re also talking about a guy who single-handedly picked up the phone and called Jermaine to tell him not to do it…. When we all had that meeting with the NFL, all that shit was part of the same shit.

Continuing, “I’m not gonna condemn it and be like, ‘That sh*t’s wack,’”

“For me, I want to look at it intelligently because I know a lot of what was happening before and how we were engaged last year as a community…. At the end of the day, [Dupri] took a beating for doing the same shit. And I guarantee you they didn’t pay him as much as they’re about to pay [JAY].”

Radio legend Funk Flex also confirmed the story by saying he had his own personal call with Dupri about the discussion.

“I JUST GOT OFF THE PHONE WITH JERMAINE DUPRI… HE CONFIRMED THAT WHEN HE WAS WORKING WITH THE NFL LAST YEAR HE DID GET A CALL FROM JAYZ ASKING HIM.. “HOW DEEP ARE U IN WITH THE NFL?” EXPRESSING… “THAT MIGHT NOT BE A GOOD IDEA”” the on-air personality tweeted.

He took his comments further on Instagram, saying, “If Jayz saw what we all saw in the press conference and feels working from the inside while being paid and receiving a ‘stake’ in a team is the answer and can spearhead social justice from the inside he is our HERO for life!!!! BUT if he and the air personalities/social media influencers that Rocknation manages or wants to be managed by them have spun the ‘believe in Jayz… give him a chance’ campaign to line pockets… this will be remembered and NOT swept under the rug in a few months! TRUST!”

Looks like we are all waiting to see how this vets out for the culture.

