Dave Chappelle is doing his part to help some of his fellow residents of Ohio.

It was just announced on Wednesday that the comedian is going to host a free block party this Sunday in Dayton, Ohio that will be reserved for the city’s residents. Dayton’s mayor, Nan Whaley, was excited to spread the word about the event on Twitter, calling the “benefit concert” Gem City Shine, which is derived from the nickname given to the city of Dayton.

Dave Chappelle Is Hosting A Free Block Party In Dayton, Ohio Following The City’s Mass Shooting was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com