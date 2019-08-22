BossMoves: Ciara And Russell Wilson Are The Co-Owners Of A Pro Soccer Team

Two years ago, songstress Ciara announced the launch of her own record and entertainment company dubbed Beauty Marks Entertainment; a creative venture that would give her complete ownership and control over her projects. In 2019, the Austin, Texas native is continuing to level up by making boss moves. According to The Undefeated, she and her husband NFL star Russell Wilson are now owners of a pro soccer team.

Ciara writes an open letter to her daughter about empowerment and equality after she and Russell Wilson announce they are owners of the Seattle Sounders pro soccer team. https://t.co/2MW0FHVAZM

They are part owners of the Seattle Sounders FC. The team is a part of the Western Conference of the MLS league. Wilson—a quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks—has lived in Seattle for almost a decade and has been dedicated to investing in different initiatives throughout the city. For Ciara, joining the Seattle Sounders FC owner group was all about increasing the representation of women owners in the realm of sports. According to Grand Stand Central, there is a mere 6.7 percent women ownership rate.

“This is not only a special moment for Russ and I, but for our kids as well. When we walked into the building and our kids were running around with their names on their little jerseys, it meant a lot for so many reasons,” she said in a statement. “It’s an honor to join the Sounders team and have the unique opportunity to represent female ownership within major league sports. The team has already done some amazing things, but I believe the best is ahead and we’re excited to be part of that.” She hopes that this accomplishment will inspire women and girls, including her two-year-old daughter Sienna Princess Wilson to challenge the status quo and step into spaces where they don’t see themselves represented.

Other Seattle Sounders FC investors include rapper Macklemore, and executives from Microsoft, Amazon, Fox Sports and Pandora.

