Ericaism: Don’t Worry About Bad Introductions

| 08.28.19
You know what always trumps a bad introduction? A great performance!

In today’s Ericaism, Erica Campbell discusses the importance of knowing who you are and not letting negative influences misshape who God created you to be. Instead, be great, be on point, be fixed on God, and He’ll take care of the rest.

