Ericaism: Don’t Worry About Bad Introductions

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

You know what always trumps a bad introduction? A great performance!

In today’s Ericaism, Erica Campbell discusses the importance of knowing who you are and not letting negative influences misshape who God created you to be. Instead, be great, be on point, be fixed on God, and He’ll take care of the rest.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell: