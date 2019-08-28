Faith Walking: Knowing The Name Of God [VIDEO]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

There’s so much power in the name of Jesus. In today’s Faith Walking, Erica Campbell talks about understanding that power in your situations: God is our peace, our love, our joy, our way in, our way out and more. She says that when you understand that the enemy can’t fight you and win when you know who you serve, there’s certain things you don’t have to question. Fear is not of God. Anxiety is not of God. Talk to God in faith and understand the power you, too, have with the God you serve standing right by your side every step of the way.

