Sasha Obama To Attend University of Michigan This Fall

It may be hard to believe but the youngest Obama daughter is beginning her freshman year in college. Sasha Obama, whose full name is Natasha, is set to begin classes at the University of Michigan.
According to The Detroit News, Sasha was seen at one of the school’s freshman orientation sessions over the summer. And while knowing Sasha’s school and therefore, her location, might seem like a threat, she is still protected.
Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
She wasn’t alone during the orientation session. She was accompanied by Secret Service agents, as several students reported.
Zach Lassen told The Detroit News, “I was walking by pushing a vacuum and she walked out right in front of me. I said, ‘Excuse me.’ It was a crowded hallway with her and some Secret Service dudes.”
Another student saw her near the university’s library over the summer.
SEE ALSO: Sasha Obama Graduates High School [PHOTOS]
According to AOL, speculation that Sasha would attend the University of Michigan began when Sasha posted a photo of herself and friends on a private Instagram account, captioning it, “So proud to say I’m going to college with my sisters!”
Her parents have yet to discuss her college decision and the University said it “cannot confirm the enrollment of any student. Classes do not start until next week, and we are weeks away from official enrollment information.”
SEE ALSO: Sasha Obama Gets Glamed Up As She Goes To Prom [PHOTOS]
The school selection might come as a surprise for some, considering she’s the only member of her immediate family to attend a non-Ivy League school. Barack Obama graduated from Columbia University, Michelle Obama attended Princeton for undergrad and Harvard for law school, and Malia is about to begin her junior year at Harvard.
Wherever she decides to attend school, we wish her the best of luck, loyal friends, and a little privacy so she can enjoy the college experience.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
PHOTOS: The Evolution Of Sasha Obama
PHOTOS: The Evolution Of Sasha Obama
1. She’s Grown Up So Much, Right Before Our Eyes!Source:false 1 of 23
2. January 2005, 109th U.S. Congress Sworn InSource:false 2 of 23
3. August 2008, Democratic National ConventionSource:false 3 of 23
4. November 2008, Election NightSource:false 4 of 23
5. December 2009, InaugurationSource:false 5 of 23
6. August 2010; FLOTUS Meets Spanish RoyalsSource:false 6 of 23
7. August 2010; Gulf Coast VacationSource:false 7 of 23
8. April 2011; Annual White House Easter Egg RollSource:false 8 of 23
9. November 2011; ThanksgivingSource:false 9 of 23
10. January 2012; Back to the White HouseSource:false 10 of 23
11. January 2013; White House WalksSource:false 11 of 23
12. June 2013; Off To SenegalSource:false 12 of 23
13. November 2013; ThanksgivingSource:false 13 of 23
14. October 2013; Off To ChurchSource:false 14 of 23
15. November 2013; Game TimeSource:false 15 of 23
16. December 2013; TNT Christmas In WashingtonSource:false 16 of 23
17. March 2014; China TripSource:false 17 of 23
18. March 2014; China TripSource:false 18 of 23
19. March 2016; President Obama Hosts Canadian PM Trudeau On His Official Visit To WashingtonSource:Getty 19 of 23
20. August 2016; First Family Departs for Martha's VineyardSource:Getty 20 of 23
21. June 2016;Source:Getty 21 of 23
22. March 2016; Tampa Bay Devil Rays v Cuban National Team Baseball Game In HavanaSource:Getty 22 of 23
23. June 2017; Visit to the Tirtha Empul Temple in IndonesiaSource:Getty 23 of 23
This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- 5 Must-See Jesus Statues Around The World [PHOTOS]
- Dr. Tony Evans Asks For Prayers After His Wife’s Cancer Returns
- Singer Tweet Speaks Out About Why She Won’t Attend Church Anymore [VIDEO]
Sasha Obama To Attend University of Michigan This Fall was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com