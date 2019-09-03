Kenny Lattimore & Judge Faith Announce Engagement

We had no idea gorgeous TV Judge/media personality Faith Jenkins and silky-voiced R&B gentleman Kenny Lattimore were even dating but they announced their engagement with heart-melting messages that attracted seas of swoons to their social media pages.
She announced the news as well on Instagram, citing the time she knew their relationship would be different.
“Kenny: you are one of the kindest, most genuine souls on the planet. I’ve never met anyone like you. In a world where I was told my standards were too high, you came in my life from day one & exceeded them all!” she wrote. “You made me thankful that I refused to settle. You showed me the essence & integrity of true love. The first time you took me by the hand to lead us in prayer I knew this would be different. And I was right. (just remember, I’m always right ) You embody all I’ve ever wanted in a life partner. And on top of it all you’re an amazing dad. My husband to be… ”
The 42-year-old (yes, you read that correctly) Shreveport, LA native is most known for her hit show Judge Faith, Politics with Al Sharpton and TV One’s Justice By Any Means. She’s a former pageant queen winning Miss Louisiana in 2000.
Lattimore was famously married to Chanté Moore from 2002-2011. They share a 16-year-old son, Kenny Lattimore Jr.
Congratulations to Kenny and Faith!
