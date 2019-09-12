Another one!

A brand new bundle of joy is on the way for DJ Khaled and his wife, Nicole Tuck.

Khaled announced the new addition to his family in an Instagram video showing his wife’s belly during an ultrasound.

“Almost 3 years ago when I found out my queen was expecting our son Asahd I knew my life would change forever and that OUR legacy would soon be on the way,” he wrote. “After that blessing I released some of my biggest albums to date (Grateful and Father Of Asahd) inspired by his greatness. Just when I thought life couldn’t get any better, I received another blessing that my queen is expecting an addition to our legacy. I’m feeling more inspired than ever now.”

Tuck gave birth to Asahd back in 2016. He’s turning 3 next month. No word yet on whether or not the soon-to-be big brother will have a little brother or little sister.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Congrats! DJ Khaled and his beautiful wife are expecting baby no. 2 👶🍼 | See more: https://t.co/VTu8Ao4XlR pic.twitter.com/3A5saFaYZx — Rickey Smiley Morning Show (@TheRSMS) September 12, 2019

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Another One! DJ Khaled & His Wife Nicole Tuck Expecting Second Child [VIDEO] was originally published on 92q.com