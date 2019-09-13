CLOSE
Anthony Brown & Group TherAPy To Release “2econd Wind” Album

Grammy nominated and multiple Stellar Award winning gospel artist Anthony Brown and Group TherAPy are celebrating the pre-release of their latest project, “2econd Wind”. Recorded live at the First Baptist Church of Glenarden in Upper Marlboro where Brown serves as one of the heads of the music ministry staff, “2econd Wind” is sure to become yet another classic project. The project features appearances by Erica Campbell, Jonathan McReynolds, Maurette Brown Clark and more.

Already experiencing Top Ten Billboard success with the leading single, “Blessings On Blessings”, there is also a “B.O.B. Bounce (Blessings on Blessings)” video that was a summer hit with over 1.5 million views on YouTube.

Make sure you pre-order today. You will be blessed!

 

