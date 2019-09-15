GRAMMY-nominated and Dove Award winning worship leader, pastor and author, William McDowell, will release his new live album, The Cry (Integrity Music), on September 20th. The album was recorded at Redemption to the Nations Church in Chattanooga, TN and features special guest artists Nathaniel Bassey, Travis Greene, Yolanda Adams, David and Nicole Binion, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Trinity Anderson (worship leader of McDowell’s Deeper Fellowship church). The preorder for The Cry is available now.

For 20 years, McDowell has been writing songs crying out for God to bring revival. However, his latest release is not a collection of songs crying out for God to come; rather it’s a collection of songs written as a response to a God who already has. Two decades ago, McDowell began praying for revival to break out in his community, and on May 22, 2016, the presence of God entered his church of Deeper Fellowship in Orlando and has yet to leave.

Here’s Everything You Need To Know About William McDowell’s New Live Album, ‘The Cry’ was originally published on praiseindy.com