How To Stay Married | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “How To Stay Married”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

Here’s a tip to keep in mind to stay married, you must decide to stay married. See, Love is an emotion and emotions change. They are fickle. But marriage is a decision. You decide to make it last. When I first got married, I asked the neighbor who had been married for over 50 years. What was the secret? He said when you got married young man, did you say I do? I said yes, Sir, he said. Now do! He said, Love her honor and treat her like a queen and she’ll treat you like a king. And he was right. Hey folks, decide to stay married.

