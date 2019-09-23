GRIFF’s Prayer For His Team [VIDEO]

Get Up!
| 09.23.19
Dismiss

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

What’s a good morning without a good laugh? GRIFF’s prayer today started off with a joke about his co-workers: Erica Campbell, TJ and Venos. 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Griff , GRIFF'S prayer , prayer

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:
“We’re The Campbells” Los Angeles Screening [PHOTOS]
We're The Campbells Screening
25 photos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close