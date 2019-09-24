Watch: Travis Greene – “Great Jehovah” [MUSIC VIDEO]

Gearing up for his new album, Travis Greene released yet another music video. This time, for “Great Jehovah,” which is the third single off the 11-track Broken Record.

A press release states:

His two latest songs (“Good & Loved” and “Won’t Let Go”) have quickly garnered acclaim among fans and peers everywhere, showcasing the gifts of performance, engaging culture, and song craft that have made him one of the most refreshing hit artists, songwriters and producers of this generation. Celebrating the fastest rise for his new video in a week with over 1 million views of “Good & Loved,” his live performance with Gretzinger and the official video for “Won’t Let Go” collectively have over 2.3 million views and counting.

Watch it below.

