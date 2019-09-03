Watch Travis Greene’s New Music Video For “Won’t Let Go”

Travis Greene dropped a music video for his “Won’t Let Go” single from his upcoming album, Broken Record, due this fall.

In the one-man video set in the countryside, Travis is seen driving through green pastures that seem to allude to the Psalm 23 scripture that reads: “He makes me to lie down in green pastures; He leads me beside the still waters.” While figuratively, green pastures refers to green land, Biblically, it refers to little green sprouts in dry seasons not only in the hillsides, but in our lives — it’s enough for God to meet our needs.

Travis is recorded on a visually solo journey but He’s not really alone. The spirit of God rides with the singer as he reflects on how God never leaves His side; God is always there through all seasons and through all roads, smooth and rocky.

“This one is for those who feel like you’re at your end,” he says in the video. “Keep your head up and know that God won’t let you go.”

Watch:

In addition to releasing this new music video, Travis was also recently nominated for a 2019 Dove Award for “Gospel Artist of the Year” and was honored with a gold plaque from RCA Inspiration for selling a half-million records for his no. 1 single, “Intentional.”

Congrats, Travis!

