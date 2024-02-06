Fantasia’s ‘Tribute To Tina Turner’ Look Was Designed By A Black Woman

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Fantasia Barrino’s tribute to Tina Turner was one of the most unforgettable moments of the 66th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony. Not only did Fantasia take us to the rafters, as Tina did many times, but she did it all with a fierce style and attitude that still has us talking.

We’ve found out that Black woman designer Matopeda King, in collaboration with stylist Daniel Hawkins, is the source of the social chatter. Matopedia’s brand is named Matopeda Atelier.

Fantasia’s jaw-dropping “Proud Mary” ensemble was designed by a Black woman – in less than 48 hours.

Matopeda designed a custom bodysuit for the evening stage moment. According to her brand’s Instagram, the ‘fit was completed in just 48 hours.

The bodysuit was bold, gold, and fabulous. The entire piece was corseted and completely hand-beaded in the metallic shade. As Fantasia moved, so did her bodysuit with its shimmering fringe and reflective fabric.

Paired with a funky mullet and bronze makeup look, Fantasia absolutely glowed under the stage lights.

Fantasia’s fit was a modern and edgy, yet beautiful take on the “Private Dancer’s” signature sequin mini dress looks. Talk about paying ‘haute’ homage!

Tina Turner saw fashion as a form of empowerment.

The piece had die-hard Tina Turner fans remembering the many show-shopping slays that the artist often rocked on stage. The “What’s Love Got To Do With It” singer frequently showed off her svelte body and killer legs.

And she used fringe, sheer fabrics, metallics, and sequins to help her do it. Tina saw her fashion – whether on stage or not – as a form of freedom and empowerment.

Sending a message to women in a December 2020 interview with the TODAY show, Tina said,

“I hope women will learn that they should dress to express their own power and beauty, and not bend to someone else’s idea of what’s fashionable. Of course, we look at ourselves and see flaws. My waist is too short, and my legs are too long, but I’ve learned to embrace the negative and make it work for me.”

After Sunday’s performance, it’s evident that Fantasia – and designer Matopeda – are taking Tina’s advice. Power and beauty were on full display at the 66th Annual Grammys, and we loved to see it!

Learn more about the Lagos, Nigerian fashion house and the up-and-coming Black designer, Matopeda Atelier, here.

RELATED

Fantasia Barrino’s Latest Fashion Look Will Make You Throw Your Phone

5 Life Lessons We’ve Learned From Fantasia’s Glow-Up

Fantasia’s ‘Tribute To Tina Turner’ Look Was Designed By A Black Woman was originally published on hellobeautiful.com