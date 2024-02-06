Work in Your Favor: Travis Malloy Collabs with Fred Hammond, Vanessa Bell Armstrong, and John P. Kee [LISTEN]

What’s better than creating a song with one musical legend? Creating a song with three musical legends!
Travis Malloy, also know as “Mr. Millions. Billions. Trillions”, is blessing the Get Up Church with ‘Work in Your Favor’, featuring Fred Hammond, Vanessa Bell Armstrong, John P. Kee!
“A lot of times we just think the good works out for the good, but I promise…even the bad works out for the good.” -Travis Malloy
As the hook of the song proclaims
Despite the challenges of navigating independent artistry, Malloy trusts God to continue opening doors. He describes his experience working with Missy Elliot and Halle Bailey on The Color Purple soundtrack. Throughout his career, Malloy has released 5 albums, earned an ASCAP Award and a Grammy Nomination for his work as a songwriter and producer.
In between entrepreneurship and working on The Manifestation Summit (April 20th), he is walking in God’s plan for his life.
Visit TheTravisMalloy.com for more or click here to keep up with Travis on social media!
