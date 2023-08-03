Bishop William Murphy Releases ‘Something God’ and Turns 50! [LISTEN]

Stellar Award-Winning Gospel Music Powerhouse Bishop William Murphy III, head pastor of Dream Center Church of Atlanta, is celebrating a milestone birthday and the release of a new song all in one week!

He declares that it is a “season of Jubilee” (#B3Jubilee)—which is representative of the number 50.

The weekend-long celebration will demonstrate the balance of being a Christian, showing how to enjoy life in a way that still glorifies God. The #B3Jubilee will include performances by Lalah Hathaway (August 4th), a family-friendly, fun-filled community block party (August 5th), and—of course—Sunday service.

“Lalah Hathaway is a once-in-a-genreation gift and voice. Her music is the soundtrack to the last 20 years of my non-church life. She’s my angel,” Bishop William Murphy stated.

See: Erica Campbell Rings In 2023 With Joy On New Single “Feel Alright (Blessed)”

Be sure to stream ‘Something God’ by William Murphy

If you’re in Atlanta, RSVP for Bishop’s 50th birthday celebration weekend by texting B3Jubilee to 542-44!

Related: William Murphy Returns With New Album “Worship & Justice”