The Bath & Body Works’ Valentine’s Day Gift Collection Smells Like Love

The scent of love is in the air, and it’s because of the Bath & Body Works Valentine’s Day Gift Collection. The prominent candle brand has created a sweet-smelling collection for the holiday, and we want every item!

Bath & Body Works has been a staple in the candle business for years. Their delicious-smelling candles and other goodies are popular among those who love an aromatic atmosphere, and this is the time of the year when their loyal customers stock up on some of their favorite smell-goods.

Candles and smell goods are always excellent gifts, especially for Valentine’s Day. Nothing sets the mood like sweet-smelling scents. If you’re looking for a delightful gift for your loved ones, look no further than the Bath & Body Works Valentine’s Collection. Not only does the brand’s V-day collection include delicious-smelling candles, but it also includes lip glosses, mini fine fragrance mists, body lotions, and more!

Bath & Body Works Valentine’s Day Candles

If candles are your thing, the scents below are perfect for an adorable and sexy Valentine’s Day vibe.

Strawberry Pound Cake encompasses fresh strawberries, golden shortcake & whipped cream.

Sweetheart Cherry, a brand-new fragrance, is equipped with wild cherry, crushed pistachio & whipped vanilla.

Bubbly Rosé is loaded with pink sparkling rosé, sweet blood orange & a splash of cranberry juice

Check out additional Valentine’s Day candles below.

Champagne Toast

Peach Bellini

Check out other gifts in the Bath & Body Works Valentine’s Day collection.

For You/For Me Heart Box features lip glosses and mini fine fragrance mists.

Heart Window Gift Box includes a full-size fine fragrance mist, body Lotion, and body wash.

XOXO 3-Wick Candle Holder

Sending Love Wallflowers Fragrance Plug

To check out the complete Valentine’s Day collection, click here.

