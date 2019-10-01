Sharing the title from one of his most popular songs, “Total Praise”, Grammy Award nominated Gospel Artist Richard Smallwood is set to release his autobiography, Total Praise.

Some years in the making, and after much soul searching and even surprise discoveries, Richard Smallwood shares his life stories with the reader. It is sure to be a best seller!

Available for pre-order now, Smallwood celebrated on social media to let all fans of his music know:

Richard Smallwood’s Autobiography Coming Soon! was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

