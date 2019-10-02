Mathew Knowles Reveals He’s Battling Breast Cancer

Mathew Knowles shared some heartbreaking news while on the set of Good Morning America: he’s battling breast cancer.
The 67-year-old longtime music exec revealed the news in a sit-down with Michael Strahan in an interview that aired today.
“How was it to tell your family about the diagnosis?” Strahan asks. Watch:
We are keeping Mathew and the entire Knowles family in our prayers.
