Mathew Knowles Reveals He’s Battling Breast Cancer

You Are The Power Concert

Source: Brian Ach / Getty

Mathew Knowles shared some heartbreaking news while on the set of Good Morning America: he’s battling breast cancer.

The 67-year-old longtime music exec revealed the news in a sit-down with Michael Strahan in an interview that aired today.

“How was it to tell your family about the diagnosis?” Strahan asks. Watch:

We are keeping Mathew and the entire Knowles family in our prayers.

