Offended Much? GRIFF’s Prayer For Boogies [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

GRIFF's Prayer
| 10.03.19
Dismiss

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

If you had a boogie in your nose, would you want someone to tell you? GRIFF thought he was loving thy neighbor when he let a woman in a store line know she had a booger in her nose, but it didn’t go over too well. Hear his funny recount of the story up top! 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

GRIFF'S prayer

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:
“We’re The Campbells” Los Angeles Screening [PHOTOS]
We're The Campbells Screening
25 photos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close