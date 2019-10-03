Offended Much? GRIFF’s Prayer For Boogies [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

If you had a boogie in your nose, would you want someone to tell you? GRIFF thought he was loving thy neighbor when he let a woman in a store line know she had a booger in her nose, but it didn’t go over too well. Hear his funny recount of the story up top!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell: