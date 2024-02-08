Best In Black: Super Sports Agent Rich Paul

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

How does a kid from Akron, Ohio without a college degree become a professional super agent worth over $110 million?

Rich Paul started as a personal assistant to Lebron James and earned $50,000 per year. When you mention Best in Black, Klutch Sports Group founder Rich Paul is the best sports agent.

Who is Rich Paul?

Paul, a former Creative Artists Agency agent, started Klutch Sports Group in 2012. Following a major investment in his agency by United Talent Agency in 2019, he was named head of sports there.

Among other NBA players, Paul represents some of the league’s biggest names, including Trae Young, Anthony Davis, Ben Simmons, and LeBron James. He now sits on the board of UTA as well.

A kid from Akron, Ohio

Growing up, Paul was forced to live with his grandmother and great-uncle due to his mother’s struggles with drug abuse.

He told to the New Yorker, “I was sad in a lot of ways and I was definitely protective, but I was never really angry.” “Because you want the same thing as a child when you see other kids and their interactions with their parents.”

Paul’s father was diagnosed with intestinal cancer while he was a University of Akron student. A few weeks after the death of his father, Rich Sr., he left school.

How he became Lebron’s agent

Paul had hoop dreams but realized he was too small, so he changed his passion to become an entrepreneur and businessman.

Paul began selling vintage sports jerseys at the age of 21 and met his first client, James, in 2002 while waiting for a flight to Atlanta.

James noticed Paul wearing a Houston Oilers jersey with the name Warren Moon on it. The two connected from there and the rest is history.

The Most Influential sports agent

Klutch rose rapidly under Paul’s ownership. The agency now has a football division and represents some of the NBA’s biggest names.

According to Sportskeeda, Klutch received over $2 billion in contract values from more than 200 clients.

Notable Klutch Sports contracts:

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers): Two-year/ $97.1 million contract guaranteed

Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers): Three-year/ $186 million max contract

Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors) Four-year/ $100 million guaranteed

Fred VanVleet (Houston Rockets): Three-year / $130 million

Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles) Five-year $255 million

Quinnen Williams (New York Jets) Four-year/ $100 million

The post Best In Black: Super Sports Agent Rich Paul appeared first on Black America Web.

Best In Black: Super Sports Agent Rich Paul was originally published on blackamericaweb.com