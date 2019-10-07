Anthony Brown Debuts Lyrics Video For “Real” Featuring Jonathan McReynolds 

Anthony Brown and Jonathan McReynolds have teamed up again for a new single called “REAL,” in which they just dropped a lyrics video for.

“Who is right there, every time that you call,” Brown sings. group therAPy responds “My God is,” while Jonathan offers another scenario: “Who is right there to pick you up when you fall?” And the answer remains.

The song, which was recorded live at Brown’s church (First Baptist Church of Glenarden in Upper Marlboro, Maryland) on May 3, will be featured on the singer’s upcoming album, 2econd Wind: Ready.

In the song, Brown takes a quick sample from Erica Campbell’s “I Luh God.” Listen to see if you can find the reference and learn the lyrics to Anthony Brown and Jonathan McReynolds’ collaboration below!

