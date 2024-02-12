The Secret To Marrying The Right Person | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The Secret To Marrying The Right Person”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

I want to give you some tips for my book. Make Love, make money, make it last. As we celebrate this time of the year, when people are loving up on each other. And I wrote the book with my bride Dee. Today’s tip to help you win it in your marriage is a quote from my mentor and friend Zig Ziglar. Zig said I have no way of knowing whether you married the right person or the wrong person. But I do know that if you treat the wrong person like the right person, you well could have ended up marrying the right person in the 1st place.

Yet if you marry the right person to treat them wrong, you will have ended up marrying the wrong person. So what is most important, what is most important and not the person you married? But you being the right kind of person, it really is up to you. He was right.

