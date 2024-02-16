The Satchel Paige Story: Mind Over Matter | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The Satchel Paige Story: Mind Over Matter”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

I often talk about lessons learned from Satchel Paige, who was an incredible man and a black history maker. Satchel Paige was born in Mobile, AL, and learned to play baseball while in reform school. He grew up and went on to become a star in the Negro Baseball League and then became the 1st African American Pitcher to pitch in the big leagues, he pitched until he was almost 50 years old and was the first African American pitcher to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Satchel Paige had a famous quote about pitching in the big leagues up until he was almost 50, he said age is about mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it don’t matter. The lesson for you today is to not let your age stop you from living your dream. Age truly is only a number, and my goal for you is that you live your greatest dreams no matter what age you are.

