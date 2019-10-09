Ericaism: Get To The Source [VIDEO]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In today’s Ericaism, Erica Campbell encourages listeners to think deep and get to the source of why they feel what they feel.

