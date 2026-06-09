Tamela Mann’s 10 Best Songs You Need To Hear Right Now

1. Take Me To The King No Tamela Mann list is complete without the song that changed everything. Written and produced by Kirk Franklin, “Take Me To The King” became one of the most successful gospel songs of the modern era, spending 19 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Gospel chart and later earning double-platinum certification. The song’s message of surrender and dependence on God continues to resonate with listeners around the world.

2. God Provides When life feels uncertain, this song serves as a reminder that God is still in control. Tamela’s heartfelt delivery and powerful vocals make “God Provides” one of her most encouraging records and a favorite among gospel radio listeners. The song reached No. 1 on gospel radio and further cemented her partnership with Kirk Franklin. Love Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell? Get more! Join the Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

3. Change Me A prayer wrapped in a song, “Change Me” speaks to anyone seeking spiritual growth and transformation. The record became another chart-topping hit and remains one of Tamela’s most impactful worship songs.

4. I Can Only Imagine Tamela’s gospel rendition of the beloved worship classic showcases her ability to take a familiar song and make it uniquely her own. The emotional performance helped the single become one of the standout records from the deluxe edition of Best Days.

5. Help Me Featuring The Fellas, “Help Me” is an honest conversation with God during life’s difficult moments. The song reminds listeners that asking for help isn’t weakness—it’s faith. Its transparency and vulnerability make it one of Tamela’s most relatable songs.

6. This Place “This Place” captures the power of God’s presence and became another major gospel hit for Tamela. The uplifting message and soaring vocals make it a staple for church choirs and worship services alike.

7. Touch From You Sometimes all it takes is one touch from God to change everything. This inspirational ballad showcases Tamela’s signature vocal control while delivering a message of hope and healing.

8. Finished A declaration of victory and perseverance, “Finished” reminds listeners that God always completes the work He starts. The song became one of the standout singles from her Overcomer era and continues to inspire audiences nationwide.

9. Working For Me Released as part of her Live, Breathe, Fight project, “Working For Me” is an uplifting reminder that even difficult situations can work together for our good. The song quickly became a favorite among Tamela’s faithful supporters.

10. Deserve To Win One of Tamela’s newest inspirational records, “Deserve To Win” encourages listeners to keep pushing forward despite setbacks. The song’s empowering message makes it a perfect anthem for anyone walking through a challenging season.