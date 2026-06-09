Tamela Mann's 10 Best Songs You Need To Hear Right Now
Tamela Mann's 10 Best Songs You Need To Hear Right Now
- Tamela Mann's instantly recognizable voice has delivered chart-topping gospel hits and underrated gems.
- Her songs remind listeners of God's faithfulness, grace, and power, providing encouragement and spiritual growth.
- Classics like 'Take Me To The King' and newer releases like 'Deserve To Win' showcase Tamela's versatility and impact.
Tamela Mann’s 10 Best Songs You Need To Hear Right Now
Few voices in gospel music are as instantly recognizable as Tamela Mann’s.
Whether she’s delivering a powerful worship ballad or an uplifting anthem of faith, Tamela has spent decades inspiring listeners through music, ministry, and testimony.
From chart-topping hits to underrated gems, her catalog is filled with songs that remind us of God’s faithfulness, grace, and power.
If you’re looking to build the perfect gospel playlist, here are 10 Tamela Mann songs that deserve a spot in your rotation.
RELATED: Tamela Mann’s release Claims her 13th Billboard Gospel Airplay #1
RELATED: Tamela Mann Talks Faith, Family Battles & “Live, Breathe, Fight”
RELATED: CeCe Winans, Tamela Mann & More Shine at the 56th GMA Dove Awards
1. Take Me To The King
No Tamela Mann list is complete without the song that changed everything. Written and produced by Kirk Franklin, “Take Me To The King” became one of the most successful gospel songs of the modern era, spending 19 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Gospel chart and later earning double-platinum certification. The song’s message of surrender and dependence on God continues to resonate with listeners around the world.
2. God Provides
When life feels uncertain, this song serves as a reminder that God is still in control. Tamela’s heartfelt delivery and powerful vocals make “God Provides” one of her most encouraging records and a favorite among gospel radio listeners. The song reached No. 1 on gospel radio and further cemented her partnership with Kirk Franklin.
3. Change Me
A prayer wrapped in a song, “Change Me” speaks to anyone seeking spiritual growth and transformation. The record became another chart-topping hit and remains one of Tamela’s most impactful worship songs.
4. I Can Only Imagine
Tamela’s gospel rendition of the beloved worship classic showcases her ability to take a familiar song and make it uniquely her own. The emotional performance helped the single become one of the standout records from the deluxe edition of Best Days.
5. Help Me
Featuring The Fellas, “Help Me” is an honest conversation with God during life’s difficult moments. The song reminds listeners that asking for help isn’t weakness—it’s faith. Its transparency and vulnerability make it one of Tamela’s most relatable songs.
6. This Place
“This Place” captures the power of God’s presence and became another major gospel hit for Tamela. The uplifting message and soaring vocals make it a staple for church choirs and worship services alike.
7. Touch From You
Sometimes all it takes is one touch from God to change everything. This inspirational ballad showcases Tamela’s signature vocal control while delivering a message of hope and healing.
8. Finished
A declaration of victory and perseverance, “Finished” reminds listeners that God always completes the work He starts. The song became one of the standout singles from her Overcomer era and continues to inspire audiences nationwide.
9. Working For Me
Released as part of her Live, Breathe, Fight project, “Working For Me” is an uplifting reminder that even difficult situations can work together for our good. The song quickly became a favorite among Tamela’s faithful supporters.
10. Deserve To Win
One of Tamela’s newest inspirational records, “Deserve To Win” encourages listeners to keep pushing forward despite setbacks. The song’s empowering message makes it a perfect anthem for anyone walking through a challenging season.
Honorable Mentions
- Potter
- Through It All
- He Did It For Me
- Joy of the Lord
- Speak Lord
For more than two decades, Tamela Mann has used her voice to uplift, encourage, and inspire believers around the world.
Whether you’re revisiting classics like “Take Me To The King” or discovering newer records like “Deserve To Win,” her music continues to point listeners toward faith, hope, and God’s unfailing love.
What’s your favorite Tamela Mann song? Let us know on social media and keep listening to Praise Indy for more gospel music news, inspiration, and encouragement.
Tamela Mann's 10 Best Songs You Need To Hear Right Now was originally published on praiseindy.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026
-
Red Carpet Rundown: Queen Latifah, Deborah Cox & More Shut Down The 2026 Tony Awards
-
Kirk Franklin Hosts 2026 Stellar Awards as John P. Kee, Kim Person and Erica Campbell Lead Gospel Pack
-
Jury Finds Karmelo Anthony GUILTY In Austin Metcalf Death