Kirk Franklin, broke his silence today on social media about the blatant disrespect that he has encountered at the Dove Awards.

After the airing of the Gospel Music Association’s Dove Awards, we reported about TBN editing Kirk Franklin’s acceptance speech. In 2016, after winning Gospel artist of the year, Kirk Franklin used his platform to bring light to the unjust treatment of law enforcement and the African American Community. Well, once the show was aired, his comments were edited from the televised show. The GMA made a public apology about that incident. Well, in 2019, Kirk Franklin won the same award and again used his platform to shed light on social injustice.

Must Read: TBN Cut Kirk Franklin’s Speech on Hatred During The Dove Awards AGAIN

After meeting with the Gospel Music Association and TBN, Kirk Franklin has made a bold move to boycott those organizations until more measures of diversity are in place.

Must Read: Dove Awards 2019: Kirk Franklin’s Prayer For Woman Killed By Police, Big Winners, Exclusive Photos & More

Kirk Franklin Takes Action Against TBN and The Gospel Music Association’s Dove Awards was originally published on praisedc.com