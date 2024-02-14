Can’t We All Just Get Along? [LISTEN] | Mr. Griffin

Can’t we all just get along?
We’re only six weeks into 2024, and much of the news has revolved around drama and disputes (including podcast conversations with multiple comedians). Mr. Griffin wants to bring some peace and perspective to the conversation.
“A joyful heart is good medicine, but a broken spirit dries up the bones.” Proverbs 17:22
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Griff gives his views on the current state of comedy, and even tells the story of how Mo’Nique’s Baltimore Comedy club was his first official and paying comedy gig.
“Why is the church and the people that bring joy being attacked right now? The enemy hates us! You know what the enemy does to me? He likes to remind me of my past traumas...I just want us to all get along, man. We’re too blessed to be out here like that,” Griff preached.
See: Prayers to Lakewood: Shooter at Celebrity Pastor Joel Osteen’s Texas Megachurch Identified
Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
With Valentine’s Day here, NBA All Star weekend underway (where Griff will be hosting The Legends Concert), and the top of the year still in full effect, now is the perfect time to turn things around for the better!
READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:
Tune into Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell weekdays 5-9am CT/6-10am EST!
Related: Griff Chats with His “Littles” From Big Brothers Big Sisters Mentorship Program [LISTEN] | Mr. Griffin
Related: Mr Griffin: God’s Pace and Not My Pace
Related: The Importance of Thanking People in Your Life | Mr. Griffin
HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM
-
Lecrae, Tye Tribbett & Kirk Franklin Among 2024 Gospel Grammy Winners
-
The Clark Sisters Receive Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy
-
5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God
-
What The Spiritual And Biblical Meaning Of 11 Is
-
One Hallelujah Tour is Coming to a City Near You: Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Jonathan McReynolds, Erica Campbell, Israel Houghton, and Jekalyn Carr!
-
Authorities Respond To Reports Of Shooting at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church
-
Erica Campbell Takes Good Morning America: PBS Special, Tour + Live Performance [WATCH]
-
Best In Black: Largest Black Megachurches